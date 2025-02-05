Stars Fall to Capital City in Close Contest

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (8-8), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Capital City Go-Go (10-4) (Washington Wizards affiliate), 139-136, Tuesday night at the Maverik Center.

The Stars finished the game with four players scoring 20-plus points, led by guard Isaiah Thomas, who netted a team-high 34 points (10-of-24 FG), along with seven assists and three rebounds. Guard Dereon Seabron followed Thomas with 25 points off the bench on an efficient 12-of-16 shooting. Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a 20/20 game with 24 points (10-of-13 FG) and 20 rebounds, while fellow two-way guard Elijah Harkless finished with 23 points (7-of-20 FG).

After an eventful first quarter, Salt Lake City entered the second ahead by four, 32-28, thanks to a 13-point effort from Thomas. The two-time NBA All-Star connected on three of his five field goal attempts in the quarter, all from beyond the arc.

In the second, Harkless led the Stars offense, scoring 14 points, including a late finger roll layup that gave Salt Lake City a 68-64 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Go-Go went on a short scoring run before Tshiebwe helped the Stars regain momentum with two scores. The former Kentucky standout dominated the paint, adding 13 points and eight rebounds in the frame. Despite his efforts, Salt Lake City trailed by four, 101-97, heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, a two-point shot from Seabron tied the game at 106-106 with 9:36 left in regulation. Another pair of clutch scores from Seabron brought Salt Lake City within striking distance in the final minute, but Capital City remained in control and secured the victory at the buzzer, 139-136.

The Go-Go were led by guard Jaylen Nowell, who posted a game-high 43 points on 13-of-20 shooting, including eight three-pointers.

The Stars will face a new opponent tonight, Feb. 5, when they take on the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate) at home. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

