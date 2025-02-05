Nets Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LAVAL, Quebec - The Long Island Nets (6-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Greensboro Swarm (9-7), 117-116, on Wednesday evening at Place Bell.

Six Nets scored in double figures in the loss, including forward Kendall Brown, who tallied 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 47 minutes. Nets guard Mark Armstrong recorded 21 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes. Long Island center Jordan Minor added a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds to go along with two assists and one block in 42 minutes. Long Island guard Tyson Etienne posted 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 47 minutes. Nets forward Trevon Scott notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in addition to two assists and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench. Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead added 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, tying the match three times. Greensboro closed the period ahead by four, 22-18. The Nets worked hard in the second quarter, outscoring the Swarm 36-26 in the period on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from behind the arc. Long Island took the lead and closed the first half ahead by six, 54-48.

The Nets maintained their strong effort in the third quarter, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from deep in the period. Long Island kept its lead and closed the quarter ahead by five, 83-78. The two teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, tying the match 110-110, behind Nets forward Trevon Scott's buzzer-beater three-point shot, at the end of regulation. Greensboro went on to defeat Long Island in overtime by one, 117-116.

Greensboro center Reggie Perry posted 26 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes. Swarm guard Marcus Garrett added 21 points, three rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes.

Long Island will face Delaware at Place Bell on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. ET, while Greensboro will travel to face Sioux Falls on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. CT.

