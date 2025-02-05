Squadron Acquire A.J. Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has acquired A.J. Reeves from the available player pool.

Reeves, a 6-6 guard who played collegiately at Providence comes to Birmingham after having spent a portion of this season with the Rip City Remix, NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trailblazers, and Rio Grande Valley Vipers, affiliate of the Houston Rockets.

In 19 regular season NBA G League appearances, Reeves averages 3.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest in 11.3 minutes of action per game.

The Chestnut Hill, Mass. native represented the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

The Birmingham Squadron return home Thursday for 205 Night, presented by Morris Bart and Associates. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on ESPN+.

