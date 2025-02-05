Isaiah Miller Out for Season

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







Austin Spurs guard Isaiah Miller underwent an MRI exam on Monday morning which revealed a torn right ACL with a moderate sprain of the MCL and MPFL. The injury occurred on Sunday, Feb. 2 in the Austin Spurs game vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Miller will miss the remainder of the season and the team will provide updates as appropriate.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.