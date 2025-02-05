Isaiah Miller Out for Season
February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
Austin Spurs guard Isaiah Miller underwent an MRI exam on Monday morning which revealed a torn right ACL with a moderate sprain of the MCL and MPFL. The injury occurred on Sunday, Feb. 2 in the Austin Spurs game vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Miller will miss the remainder of the season and the team will provide updates as appropriate.
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2025
- Austin Spurs Acquire Tray Jackson - Austin Spurs
- Squadron Acquire A.J. Reeves - Birmingham Squadron
- Isaiah Miller Out for Season - Austin Spurs
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Skylar Mays; Wolves Waive Kok Yat - Iowa Wolves
- Read to Achieve Winter Session Winner Announced - Iowa Wolves
- Stars Fall to Capital City in Close Contest - Salt Lake City Stars
- Gortman's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Legends Past Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Shorthanded Santa Cruz Warriors Stumble against Sioux Falls, Losing 121-109 to the Skyforce - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.