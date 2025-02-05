Gortman's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Legends Past Valley Suns

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

TEMPE, AZ - The Texas Legends (6-9) closed out their road trip in dramatic fashion, overcoming a double-digit deficit to defeat the Valley Suns (10-8) 121-120 at Mullett Arena. Jazian Gortman capped off a career night with a game-winning buzzer-beater, lifting the Legends to their seventh win of the season.

It was a night of season-highs for the Legends, led by Gortman, Phillip Wheeler, and Justin Powell, who each turned in their best performances of the season. Gortman exploded for a career-best 39 points, adding 9 assists, fueling Texas' second-half surge. Wheeler dominated with 32 points, shooting an efficient 14-of-20, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Powell provided a spark off the bench, notching a season-high 20 points on 5-of-6 from the field, and a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Inside, Jamarion Sharp controlled the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds and swatting 4 blocks, helping the Legends protect the paint and keep the Suns' offense in check.

Valley was led by Tyrese Samuel's 27 points and 17 rebounds, while David Stockton added 22 points and 12 assists. The Suns shot 40% from three, but the Legends' defensive pressure forced 21 turnovers, leading to key transition buckets.

Texas fell behind early, trailing by as many as 13 points, but stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring the Suns 33-27 behind Gortman and Wheeler's offensive explosion. The game remained tight in the final minutes, with Valley taking a one-point lead in the closing seconds. But Gortman had the final word, draining a contested jumper at the buzzer to secure the win.

The Legends will return home to Comerica Center for a two-game series against the Mexico City Capitanes, beginning Friday, February 7th, tip-off is at 7:30 PM CT.

