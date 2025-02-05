Austin Spurs Acquire Tray Jackson

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Tray Jackson from the available player pool.

Jackson, 6-10/210, has appeared in five games this season, splitting time between the Delaware Blue Coats and the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.

The Detroit native finished his college career at the University of Michigan in 2023-24, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes in 28 games. Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Seton Hall University (2020-23), where he averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes across 64 games. Jackson began his collegiate career at the University of Missouri during the 2019-20 season.

Jackson will be available for the Spurs when they face the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Kaiser Permanente Arena with tipoff at 9 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.