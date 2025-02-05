Read to Achieve Winter Session Winner Announced

DES MOINES, Iowa - Waterford Elementary School is the winning school for the 2025 winter session of Read to Achieve, the Iowa Wolves and Athene announced today. More than 8,000 total students participated in the winter session that closes out the fourth year of Read to Achieve. Read to Achieve has rewarded thousands of students for accomplishing their reading goals with great prizes.

This winter Waterford had the highest percentage of students complete the challenge to read more than 500 minutes. A first-time winner, Waterford, will receive the Read to Achieve trophy, a pizza party for the school hosted by Northern Lights Pizza and an appearance by Iowa's favorite mascot, Alpha. In addition, every student who completed the challenge is rewarded with an Iowa Wolves prize pack that includes tickets to a Wolves game.

"We're thrilled for Waterford," said Drew Van Meeteren, Iowa Wolves President of Business Operations. "We're grateful for Athene's continued commitment in making this important literacy program extremely successful in our community. We look forward to celebrating Waterford students and staff with pizza from our official pizza party provider Northern Lights Pizza, all the fun at a Wolves game and cool prizes as rewards for all their hard work."

"Congratulations to all the students, teachers and schools who participated in this year's Read to Achieve program," said Amanda Carstens Steward, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Athene. "The passion and determination these young readers show is nothing short of inspiring. Supporting this initiative means investing in the power of reading-a cornerstone of every student's journey toward lifelong success. Athene is proud to stand alongside the Iowa Wolves in championing literacy and empowering the next generation to dream big and achieve even more."

The Iowa Wolves and Athene look forward to continuing a love for reading with students with Read to Achieve returning for the 2025-26 school year. More details for next year's Read to Achieve will be shared at a later date.

