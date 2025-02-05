Iowa Wolves Close Road Trip with Loss to Memphis Hustle

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. - The Iowa Wolves closed a five-game road trip on Wednesday night with a 142-120 loss to the Memphis Hustle at the Landers Center.

Trevor Keels led Iowa (2-14) with 26 points while Nojel Eastern was next with a career-high 24 points. Newly acquired NBA veteran Skylar Mays had 20 points off the bench in his debut. El Ellis finished with 19 points and 10 assists. Another newly acquired player, Babacar Sane, had 10 in his first game with the Wolves. Sy Chatman chipped in 11 points.

Memphis (7-7) had seven players score in double figures led by Miles Norris with 26 points.

The Hustle turned an early first-quarter deficit into a 41-22 lead at the start of the second helped by seven three-pointers in the opening quarter. Memphis never trailed again in the series-sweeping win over Iowa, which lost its seventh-straight game.

Iowa returns home on Friday night to host the Stockton Kings at 6:30 p.m. CT in the first game of a back-to-back series of home games.

Friday will be the Basketball for All: Disability Empowerment Night, the next game in the Principal Community Celebration Series. The game will celebrate the incredible athletes of the Special Olympics of Iowa with special pregame, halftime and postgame basketball games presented by Sammons Financial Group. The Wolves will wear specialty purple, pink, and orange jerseys designed by Madison Schaeffer, a ninth grader at Marion High School. Proceeds from the jersey auction which runs until 10 p.m. on Friday night will benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.