Shorthanded Santa Cruz Warriors Stumble against Sioux Falls, Losing 121-109 to the Skyforce

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Santa Cruz Warriors (9-6) saw six players record double-digit scoring performances, but the Sea Dubs fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-8), 121-109, to split their season series at Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday evening.

The Warriors were led by guard Yuri Collins with 26 points, 10 assists, and four steals. Forwards Donta Scott and Blake Hinson connected on three three-pointers apiece to finish with 17 points each, and Scott added eight rebounds. Off the bench, guard Cameron Parker recorded a career-high 14 points and four assists and center Cheikh Mbacke Diong tallied 12 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in his second game with Santa Cruz.

Guard Bryson Warren recorded a game-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Guard Alondes Williams finished with 20 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Forward Nassir Little put up 20 points and eight rebounds, and center Malik Williams followed closely behind with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Guard Caleb Daniels recorded 11 points and six rebounds, while forward Tyler Polley contributed 10 points off the bench for Sioux Falls.

Center Seth Maxwell notched a trio of offensive boards and putback buckets to give Santa Cruz an early 6-3 lead three minutes into the game. Although the Skyforce shot 1-of-5 to open the contest, the shooting woes quickly spread to the Sea Dubs, leading to 10 lead changes between both teams. Neither side was able to find their rhythm shooting from deep as Sioux Falls missed all nine of their three-point attempts and Santa Cruz only sank three of their 11 shots from distance in the first quarter. After a Nassir Little stepback connection tied the game up at 19 points apiece with just over three minutes remaining in the frame, the Warriors mounted an efficient 10-0 run and closed the first quarter with a 31-23 advantage. Seven unanswered points from Christian Brown in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter quickly erased Santa Cruz's advantage, and a subsequent 12-0 Sioux Falls run gave the home side a 44-35 lead with 6:29 remaining in the half. Twelve combined points from Scott and Hinson allowed the Warriors to methodically regain a four-point edge, and the Sea Dubs pulled ahead, 54-50, with just over two minutes left to play. A putback layup at the buzzer from the Skyforce's Little cut the Warriors' halftime lead, sending the Sea Dubs into the break with a slim 59-57 lead.

Both sides exchanged shots for the first three minutes of the second half before Sioux Falls tied the game up at 63-63 with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter. Ten fastbreak points in the quarter allowed Santa Cruz to regrow their lead to seven points with just over five minutes left in the period, but Little and Warren combined for 20 points in the quarter to keep the Skyforce on the heels of Santa Cruz, and the Warriors took a narrow 87-86 lead into the fourth quarter. The Skyforce came sprinting out of the quarter break with a rapid 5-0 run to take control of the game, and the home side never turned back. Scott sank his third made basket from behind the arc at the 10:34 mark of the fourth quarter to give Santa Cruz their final lead of the game, 92-91, but Sioux Falls took the lead right back in the following possession and expanded their advantage to six points halfway through the final period. Collins - the only Warrior to score more than three points in the fourth quarter - kept Santa Cruz within striking distance by logging 12 points in the final frame to cut the deficit to 110-107 with three minutes remaining, but the Skyforce closed the game with an 11-2 run to defeat the Warriors, 121-109.

