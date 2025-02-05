South Bay Lakers Sign Center Blaise Akonobi

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have signed center Blaise Akonobi.

Akonobi (7'0", 235) was drafted 48th overall in the second round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft by the Rip City Remix prior to being waived Nov. 1. The Nigeria native played one collegiate season at Alabama A&M (2022-23) and three campaigns at NCAA Division II Morehouse (2018-22). As a senior at Alabama A&M, Akonobi appeared in 31 games (21 starts) and averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19.8 minutes. He went on to win SWAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in blocks per game.

The 25-year-old will wear No. 20 for South Bay.

