Iowa Wolves Acquire Skylar Mays; Wolves Waive Kok Yat

February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team acquired guard Skylar Mays via returning player rights. In a corresponding move, the Wolves waived forward Kok Yat.

Mays joins the Wolves after appearing in 24 games for Fenerbahçe Beko in the Basketball Super League in Turkey, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Mays, 6-3, appeared in 38 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers last season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game. He has appeared in 105 career NBA games suiting up for the Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Atlanta Hawks over four seasons, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game. Mays was the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft taken out of LSU by the Hawks.

In his second season with Iowa, Yat, appeared in 17 games (one start), averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 9.8 minutes per game.

Mays will be available for Iowa's game tonight at the Memphis Hustle. The 7 p.m. CT game on ESPN+ will be the final game in a five-game road trip for Iowa. The Wolves return home to host the Stockton Kings in a back-to-back set of games Friday and Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Both home games will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

