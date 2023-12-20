Stanley Cup® Coming to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Lord Stanley's Cup™, the revered 131-year-old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup® Champion, will make a special visit to Savannah for the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by GulfstreamÂ¸ the ECHL announced in conjunction with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The trophy will be displayed at several locations during the event, including at Fan Fest, presented by Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, on Sunday, January 14 and the ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and All-Star Game on Monday, January 15, with both events taking place at Enmarket Arena. It will also make several other stops at historic locations around Savannah. The ECHL's Kelly Cup will join the Stanley Cup® and be available for viewing and pictures as part of the events.

The Cup is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, dubbed the "Keeper of the Cup," who will be onsite to interact with fans and answer questions about sports' most prized trophy.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HEREto purchase your tickets today!

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest, presented by Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, on Sunday, January 14, at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HEREto purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

