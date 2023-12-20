Royals Sign Goaltender Tyler Roy to SPC
December 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they signed goaltender Tyler Roy to a standard player contract (SPC).
Roy, 25, opened the 2023-24 season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) with the Columbus River Dragons and the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Across eight games appearances, the 6'2", 174-pound, right-catch netminder posted a 4-1-0 record, 2.10 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.
The Brighton, Michigan native is in his first full professional season. In the 2022-23 season, Roy signed his first professional career contract with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. He appeared in two games and won his first professional career start with 18 saves on 23 shots faced in the Rail Yard Dawgs 7-5 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears on March 18, 2023.
Roy played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) in Aston, Pennsylvania, and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. He also played three years of junior hockey in the USPHL Elite, USPHL Premier, the EHL, and the NA3HL.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals travel to Norfolk, VA for a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:05 pm, Friday, December 22 at 7:05 pm, and Saturday, December 23 at 6:05 pm at Norfolk Scope Arena.
The Royals return home to host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for their Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing.
