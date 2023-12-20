Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-6-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (9-14-0-0)

December 20, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #26

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: JR Stragar (2)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) look to add to their best start in franchise history and extend their series winning streak to seven-consecutive games over the Atlanta Gladiators (7th South, 12th East).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (6-1-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (4-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 16, 2023 - Greenville 4 at Atlanta 3

Next Meeting:

February 17, 2023 - Greenville vs Atlanta

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(86-68-14)

QUICK BITS

ALL ABOURD THE REIGN TRAIN

The Reign Train has come calling and has picked up its fair share of passengers on its way to Abbotsford this week. Ontario recalled both Max Martin and Jacob Ingham last weekend and have, again, called upon Greenville to send reinforcements to the AHL, recalling Nikita Pavlychev before the Rabbits' three-game home stand. With Pavlychev's advancement, the Rabbits see five players on the Reign's roster: Tyler Inamoto, Jacob Ingham, Max Martin, Nikita Pavlychev, and Wyatte Wylie. Despite the departures, the Swamp Rabbits still roster two contracted players in goaltender Ryan Bednard and forward Ryan Francis.

RICHY RETURNS TO THE CREASE

Luke Richardson had been playing the numbers game, the third rostered goaltender behind Ingham and Bednard, both who are contracted with Ontario. The rookie goaltender, who went 2-0 in a pair of games at the end of the regular season during the 2022-23 campaign, waited until the team's 24th game to make his first start of the season and did not disappoint. In the comeback win over Atlanta, Richardson stopped 44 of 47 Gladiators shots to move to 3-0 as a Swamp Rabbits and be the pivotal piece in the win.

LASER FOCUSED

Joe "Laser" Leahy lived up to his nickname in Sunday's loss in Savannah, putting a laser of a shot into the Ghost Pirates net for his fourth goal of the season. That wasn't the first time the rookie defenseman scored last week, as he netted a goal against the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday and again on Saturday. Coming into the last four games, Leahy had one goal in his first 18 games this season, a first period tally against Savannah back on October 27.

AND I TOOK THAT PERSONALLY

After a 3-0 start to the season, Greenville was handed its first loss at the hands of Atlanta on November 1 in a 7-4 away defeat. Since then, the Rabbits have won each of the last six meetings, including four-straight on the road. Greenville's first win of the season long series snapped an undefeated start for the Gladiators and began a downward spiral that has seen Atlanta win just one game in their last 15.

