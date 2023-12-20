Royals Open Three-Game Road Series with Admirals in Norfolk

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:05 PM at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The three-game series continues with the face-offs on Friday, December 22 at 7:05 PM and Saturday, December 23 at 6:05 PM against the Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals hold a record of 1-1 against Norfolk this season after splitting a two-game series on Wednesday, November 8 (6-5 OTW) and Saturday, November 11 (2-1 L) at Santander Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, December 29 to host the Worcester Railers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.The home game is the Royals' Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing! The game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and in-game elements catering to audiences with hearing impairments, including an interpreter and subtitles on the videoboard for the in-game entertainment.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 7-12-1-1 record after defeating the Worcester Railers, 5-2, on Friday, December 15 at Santander Arena. Forward Shane Sellar scored his first professional career hat-trick and goaltender Parker Gahagen earned his first win in net as a Royal (1-2-0).

Forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) while forwards Matt Brown and Joe Nardi tie for the team lead in assists (13) and points (19). Sellar has five goals in his last two games.

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk (14-7-1-1) enters the Wednesday with 30 points through 23 games. Forward Mathieu Roy leads the Admirals in points (22) and goals (11). Forward Ryan Foss leads the team in assists (12).

The Admirals have split their previous six games at home, and have won four-straight games including six of their last seven contests overall. The Admirals swept the Trois-Rivières in a three-game road series where they outscored the Lions 12-5. Rookie forward Justin Robidas enters the series on a four-game point streak (4g-1a) and goals in his last three games.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

