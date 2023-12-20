Purpura Stops 40 In 2-1 Overtime Win Over Lions

December 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES - T.J. Friedmann scored in overtime and Vinnie Purpura made 40 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night from Colisee Videotron, 2-1. The win was Adirondack's fourth in a row, and it extended the point streak to six games.

After no scoring in the first period, Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring with 6:10 left in the second period off a faceoff win. After the win, Eric Hjorth sent a low shot through traffic that beat goaltender Vinnie Purpura for the 1-0 lead. Justin Ducharme collected the lone assist on the faceoff win on Hjorth's second of the year.

Adirondack responded late in the second as the power play expired. Yushiroh Hirano blasted in a one timer from the left circle as the power play came to an end to tie the game 1-1. The goal was Hirano's eighth of the year from Matt Stief and Patrick Grasso with 1:47 left in the second and the game went to the third tied at one.

The game went to overtime, and T.J. Friedmann tapped in a loose puck for the extra point and the win. The game-winning goal came 3:48 into overtime with assists from Zach Walker and Matt Stief for his third goal of the season.

Vinnie Purpura collected the victory with a 40-save performance as Adirondack won its fourth in a row and have points in the last six games.

The Thunder return home Friday against Maine and Saturday against Trois-Rivieres at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Friday and $4 Bud Light on Saturday until the end of the first period.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.