Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 9 - 12/19/23

December 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected four out of a possible six points this past week vs. Rapid City and enter the final week of the season before the holiday break leading the ECHL with 39 points and a winning percentage of 0.780.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at Utah | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. Rapid City Rush | 5-4 OTW

A.J. White scored 66 seconds into overtime handing Idaho their first come from behind victory this season when trailing after 40 minutes of play. The Steelheads trailed 2-1 after the first period on Keaton Mastrodonato's rookie league leading 15th goal of the season then Idaho trailed 3-2 after the second period as Willie Knierim scored his first goal since the passing of his father back on Nov. 1. Patrick Kudla scored a four-on-three power-play goal with 9:19 left in regulation before Nick Canade tied the game at 4-4 with just 3:42 to play on his first goal of the season. Bryan Thomson recorded the win in net making 33 saves on 37 shots.

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Rapid City | 4-1 Win

Ben Zloty scored his second goal of the season, his first since Oct. 21, giving Idaho a 1-0 lead at 7:37 of the first period. 87 seconds into the middle frame Mark Rassell made it 2-0 but 1:55 later Rapid City got on the board as Idaho led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play. Jack Becker scored a power-play goal and an empty netter in the third period for his first multi-goal of the season while Jared Moe made 24 saves on 25 shots in the win.

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Rapid City | 7-4 Loss

Rapid City led 2-0 after the first period. Mark Rassell got Idaho on the board 49 seconds into the second period but 2:47 later the Rush regained a two-goal lead. Jack Becker at 5:49 and Ben Zloty at 10:01 tied the score at 3-3. Rapid City scored with 61 seconds left in the period to take a 4-3 lead through 40 minutes of play. The Rush gained a 5-3 lead just 1:51 into the final frame. Rassell scored his second of the night with 7:12 left in the game to pull Idaho back within one. The Steelheads pulled their goaltender with just over two minutes to play and generated a few good chances, but the Rush scored with 90 seconds left taking a 6-4 lead. 21 seconds later Brett Gravelle found the back of the net for Rapid City for his third goal of the night handing the Rush a 7-4 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (19-5-0-1, 39pts, 0.780)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (18-7-1-0, 37pts, 0.712)

3. Tulsa Oilers (13-7-3-0, 29pts, 0.630)

4. Wichita Thunder (9-13-4-0, 22pts, 0.423)

5. Rapid City Rush (10-12-2-0, 22pts, 0.458)

6. Allen Americans (8-15-1-0, 17pts, 0.354)

7. Utah Grizzlies (8-15-0-0, 16pts, 0.348)

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

#6 Wade Murphy is one game shy of 200 career ECHL games.

#18 A.J. White is one goal shy of 100 as a Steelhead and four games shy of 500 professional games.

#27 Jack Becker is six games shy of 100 career professional games.

#43 Matt Register is one assist shy of tying Dave Craievich for fourth all-time amongst ECHL defenseman and three shy of tying of Tom Nemeth for third all-time.

#92 Mark Rassell is four games shy of 100 career professional games.

RECENT INDIVUDUAL MILESTONES

December 16: Matt Register played in his 565th career ECHL game moving into a tie for 22nd all-time.

December 15: A.J. White scored his 21st game winning goal his third career overtime winner.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 19:

Roman Rodzinski signed to ECHL contract.

Marco Constantini signed to ECHL contract.

Janis Svanenebrgs suspended by team, removed from roster.

Jade Miller placed on injured reserve.

December 18:

Jared Moe signed PTO with Texas Stars (AHL).

Sam Sternschein claimed off waivers from Toledo.

December 14:

Zane Franklin traded to Cincinnati Cyclones completing future considerations deal.

Cody Haiskanen released from PTO with Ontario Reign (AHL), returned to Idaho.

Dawson Barteaux recalled from loan assignment by Manitoba Moose (AHL).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#3 Nick Canade

Scored his first goal of the season on Friday night and added two assists for a career high three points. Also recorded six shots, a career high.

Last Week: (3GP, 1-2-3, 7 shots, 4 PIMS)

#6 Wade Murphy

Tallied an assist on Friday and Saturday night ... Tied for second in the ECHL in goals (15) ... Second in the ECHL in points (34) ... Tied for fifth in the league in assists (20) and shots (91) ... Tied for the team lead in multi-point games (10).

Last Week: (3GP, 0-2-2, 7 shots)

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato

Registered a point in two of three games last week (1G, 2A) ... Leads all ECHL rookies in goals and ranks tied for second amongst all skaters (15) ... Leads all rookies in shots (106) and is tied for second amongst all skaters ... Tied for first amongst league rookies in power-play points (12) and tied for second in goals (5).

Last Week: (3GP, 1-2-3, 8 shots)

#13 Francesco Arcuri

Last Week: (3GP, 0-1-1, 4 shots) Snapped a four-game pointless drought on Saturday with an assist.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

Recorded an assist in two of three games last week (3A) ... Leads the ECHL in plus-minus (+21) ... Tied for sixth in assists (19) ... Has a point in last three of five games (2-5-7).

Last Week: (3GP, 0-3-3, +2, 2 shots)

#18 A.J. White

Tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals (14) and tied for sixth in points (29) ... Tied for second in power-play goals (7) and tied fourth in points (12) ... Has a point in three of his last four games (2-1-3).

Last Week: (3GP, 1-1-2, 4 shots)

#21 Cooper Jones

Played Friday and Saturday vs. Rapid City after signing a contract with Idaho on Friday ... Had played on Oct. 27/28 and then was released on Nov. 4 and was with Pensacola in the SPHL before resigning with the Steelheads.

Last Week: (2GP, 0-0-0, 4 shots)

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis

Last Week: (3GP, 0-0-0, 3 shots)

#26 Jade Miller

Has missed last eight games with an injury ... Was placed on injured reserve yesterday for the second time this season.

#27 Jack Becker

Was named Western Heating and Air Conditioning Hot Performer of Homestand recording a point in all three games vs. Rapid City ... Tallied two assists on Wednesday night for the first time this season, scored his first multi-goal game of the year on Friday, and scored on Saturday night.

Last Week: (3GP, 3-2-5, +3, 14 shots)

#29 Willie Knierim

Recorded a point in all three games last week ... Scored his first goal on Wednesday since the unexpected passing of his father on Nov. 1 ... Tallied an assist on Friday and Saturday.

Last Week: (3GP, 1-2-3, +1, 7 shots)

#34 Colton Kehler

Pointless/goal-less in last seven games.

Last Week: (3GP, 0-0-0, 8 shots)

#43 Matt Register

Had a point in all three games last week vs. Rapid City ... Tallied two assists on Friday night for his fifth multi-point game of the year ... Tied for fifth amongst ECHL defensemen in points (19) and tied for fourth in assists (17).

Last Week: (3GP, 0-4-4, 6 shots)

#44 Ben Zloty

Scored a goal on Friday and Saturday night.

Last Week: (3GP, 2-0-2, 4 shots)

#47 Patrick Kudla

Had a point in two of three games last week vs. Rapid City (2-3-5) ... Has points in six of his last eight games (2-10-12) ... Tied for third amongst ECHL defenseman in points (22) and assists (18) ... Second amongst ECHL defenders in plus-minus (+17) and fourth in the league amongst all skaters ... Leads all Steelheads defenders in multi-point games (6).

Last Week: (3GP, 1-3-4, +4, 8 shots)

#74 Cody Haiskanen

Appeared in the lineup on Friday for Idaho for the first time since Dec. 2 after returning from his PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign where he played four games ... Pointless in last four games.

Last Week: (2GP, 0-0-0, 6 shots)

#92 Mark Rassell

Leads the league in goals (18) and tied for sixth in points (29) ... Fourth in the ECHL in shots (99) and tied for first in game-winning goals (5) ... Had a goal on Friday night and two on Saturday for his team leading fourth multi-goal game of the season and 10th multi-point outing.

Last Week: (3GP, 3-0-3, 11 shots)

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored a league high 121 goals in 25 games and lead the league averaging (4.84) per game. Toledo is the next closest team averaging (4.70) having scored 108 in 23 games. Idaho has scored 13 in the three games vs. Rapid City and have scored four or more goals in 15 of their last 16 games and have done so in 22 of 25 games this year. Idaho's 53 goals in the second period are the most by any team in the league. Mark Rassell leads the ECHL with 18 while Keaton Mastrodonato leads all league rookies with 15 and is second in the league. Wade Murphy is tied for third with 14 and A.J. White is tied for fourth with 13.

SHOOTING GALLERY

Idaho leads the league averaging 38.60 shots per game. They have tallied 40 or more shot in 11 of 25 but haven't done so in their last six games after doing so in seven of nine games. They have only not hit 30 shots four times. They lead the league in first period shots (323), second period shots (337), and third period shots (294). Keaton Mastrodonato leads all ECHL rookies with 106 shots, 20 more than Newfoundland's Tate Singleton and is second in the league. Mark Rassell is fourth with 99 while Wade Murphy is tied for sixth with 91 shots. Patrick Kudla is seventh amongst ECHL defenders with 55.

HOME COOKING

The Steelheads have the most wins on home ice this year with a 10-3-0-1 record. They have sold out in 13 of 14 games including 11 straight and have scored four or more goals in 13 games outscoring their opponents 72-49 this year at the Idaho Central Arena.

SCORING FIRST

The Steelheads are tied for second with 15 first goals this season posting a record of 13-1-0-1. They scored first in the first two games of the series vs. Rapid City last week.

SURGING POWER-PLAY

Idaho was not awarded a power-play on Saturday night for the first time this season. They scored a man advantage goal in 10 of their last 11 games (15-for-34, 44.1%) dating back to Nov. 24. They are first in the ECHL (29-for-94, 30.9%) and first on the road (13-for-33, 42.4%).

ROAD WARRIORS

The Steelheads are tied for second in the ECHL in road victories posting a (9-2) record away from Boise having won six of their last seven on the road. They are outscoring their opponents 49-34.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (18) - Tied for first in ECHL

Assists: Wade Murphy (20) - Tied for fifth in ECHL

Points: Wade Murphy (34) - Second in the ECHL

Plus/Minus: Ty Pelton-Byce (+21) - Leads the ECHL

PIMs: Nick Canade (36)

PPGs: A.J. White (7) - Second in the ECHL

GWGs: Mark Rassell (4) - Tied for second in the ECHL

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (106) - Second in the ECHL

Wins: Bryan Thomson (8) - Tied for third in the ECHL

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.90)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.902)

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

