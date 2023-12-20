Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 20

December 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







Thursday, December 21 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning

AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch

Record: 11-9-1-1, 5th in the South Division

Record against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 4-1-0-0

Point Leader: Mitchell Hoelscher (19)

Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates fell to the Solar Bears 4-3 on November 27 in Orlando. Logan Drevitch, Vince Marleau (PPG) and Jett Jones scored for Savannah.

Stat to Watch: The last three goaltenders that suited up for the Ghost Pirates against the Solar Bears are not currently on the roster. Kaden Fulcher and Jimmy Poreda have been released, while Michael Bullion has been recalled to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Friday, December 22 vs. Florida Everblades

NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

Record: 10-8-4-0, 4th in the South Division

Record against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: N/A

Points Leader: Bobo Carpenter (14)

Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates last faced the Everblades on March 5 and defeated them 4-3 at Enmarket Arena. Michael Bullion made 40 saves in the victory.

Stat to Watch: The Everblades lifted the Kelly Cup in June for the second straight season. Goaltender Cam Johnson was named the Kelly Cup Finals MVP for back-to-back years. He currently sports a record of 8-4-3 and a GAA of 2.38.

Saturday, December 23 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings

AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign

Record: 19-6-0-0, 1st in the South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-2-0-0

Points Leader: Carter Souch (21)

Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates defeated Greenville 6-1 on December 17 at Enmarket Arena, propelled by two-goal performances from Logan Drevitch and Simon Pinard.

Stat to Watch: Greenville is 10-2 this season when scoring first.

Ghost Pirates Stats of the Week

Jordan Papirny is 2-2 with Savannah this season with a goals-against average of 3.51 and a save percentage of .864.

Simon Pinard is tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (11).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.