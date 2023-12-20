Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 20
December 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Thursday, December 21 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
Record: 11-9-1-1, 5th in the South Division
Record against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 4-1-0-0
Point Leader: Mitchell Hoelscher (19)
Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates fell to the Solar Bears 4-3 on November 27 in Orlando. Logan Drevitch, Vince Marleau (PPG) and Jett Jones scored for Savannah.
Stat to Watch: The last three goaltenders that suited up for the Ghost Pirates against the Solar Bears are not currently on the roster. Kaden Fulcher and Jimmy Poreda have been released, while Michael Bullion has been recalled to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.
Friday, December 22 vs. Florida Everblades
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
Record: 10-8-4-0, 4th in the South Division
Record against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: N/A
Points Leader: Bobo Carpenter (14)
Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates last faced the Everblades on March 5 and defeated them 4-3 at Enmarket Arena. Michael Bullion made 40 saves in the victory.
Stat to Watch: The Everblades lifted the Kelly Cup in June for the second straight season. Goaltender Cam Johnson was named the Kelly Cup Finals MVP for back-to-back years. He currently sports a record of 8-4-3 and a GAA of 2.38.
Saturday, December 23 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
Record: 19-6-0-0, 1st in the South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-2-0-0
Points Leader: Carter Souch (21)
Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates defeated Greenville 6-1 on December 17 at Enmarket Arena, propelled by two-goal performances from Logan Drevitch and Simon Pinard.
Stat to Watch: Greenville is 10-2 this season when scoring first.
Ghost Pirates Stats of the Week
Jordan Papirny is 2-2 with Savannah this season with a goals-against average of 3.51 and a save percentage of .864.
Simon Pinard is tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (11).
