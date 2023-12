ECHL Transactions - December 20

Following are the ECHL transactions as for Wednesday, December 20, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Jeff Solow, D

Utah:

Patriks Marcinkevics, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Jake Bricknell, F (from Florida)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Add Ty Farmer, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Gagnon, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Alex Cohen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Robert Carpenter, F activated from reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Add Stanislav Demin, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Staios, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Matt Cairns, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Jacksonville:

Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Bobby Hampton, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Ryan Devine, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Matt Cairns, D traded to Indy [12/19]

Norfolk:

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Rapid City:

Add Kyle Soper, D activated from reserve

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Tyler Roy, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Savannah:

Add Adam Eby, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Elijah Vilio, D suspended by team, removed from roster

South Carolina:

Add Ivan Lodnia, F signed contract

Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval

Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve

Delete Ty Smilanic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

