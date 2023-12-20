Rabbits Fall Late to Gladiators in Mid-Week Rivalry Bout
December 20, 2023
Greenville Swamp Rabbits versus Atlanta Gladiators
(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Two late goals by the Atlanta Gladiators paved the way for a win, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 5-3 on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Before either team could settle into the game, Greenville's Tanner Eberle tipped Bobby Russell's goal line feed into the net just 26 seconds in for the 1-0 lead. After a back-and-forth middle portion of the period, the Gladiators responded at 18:55, as Jackson Pierson tipped the tying goal into the Greenville net.
Out of the intermission, Greenville recaptured its advantage, as Jake Smith sniped his sixth of the season into the Atlanta net at 3:41. Again, Atlanta answered the Swamp Rabbits' go-ahead goal, this time at 9:34 with Navrin Mutter's second of the season. Less than a minute later, at 10:30, Atlanta's Micah Miller stole the puck in the offensive end and scored his eight of the season for Atlanta's first lead of the game.
In the third, Greenville answered Atlanta's lead at 13:03, as Ethan Somoza scored an in-tight goal for his seventh of the season, tying the game at 3-3. Later in the period, at 16:42, Mitch Walinski scored his second of the season for a 4-3 Atlanta lead. Cody Sylvester solidified the 5-3 final with the empty-net goal at 18:53.
W: Grigals
L: Bednard
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits remain atop the Eastern Conference but fall to 19-7-0-0, while the Gladiators improve to 10-14-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night, as they welcome the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time at 7 p.m.
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Ethan Cap versus Atlanta Gladiators' Cody Sylvester
