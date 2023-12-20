Royals Down Admirals on Matt Brown's OT Game-Winner, 5-4

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (8-12-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated Norfolk Admirals (14-7-2-1) in overtime, 5-4, on Wednesday, December 20th at Norfolk Scope Arena. Nolan Maier (5-5-0-1) earned the win in net with 10 saves on 14 shots faced. Thomas Milic (9-2-1-1) suffered the loss in goal for the Admirals with 14 saves on 19 shots faced.

The Royals opened the game at 3:17 with Will Zmolek taking a shot on Thomas Milic that picked the top shelf for an early lead, 1-0. Tag Bertuzzi and Brayden Guy earned the assists on Zmolek's second goal of the season. Less than five minutes later at 7:57, Guy buried a rebound following a breakaway from Tyson Fawcett. Zmolek earned the secondary helper on Guy's first of two goals in the period. Guy's second goal restored Reading's two goal lead following Norfolk's first goal of the game at 15:29 by Denis Smirnov. Guy's first multi-goal as a Royal came courtesy of Fawcett's second assist of the game and Darren Brady 10th assist of the season.

The Admirals evened the score in the second period with a pair of goals by Carson Golder. Wrist shots at 12:17 and at 18:53 into the period beat Maier and evened the score entering the third period, 3-3.

Past the halfway mark of the final frame, the Admirals took their first lead at 11:55 when Carson Musser scored his third goal of the season from the top of the high slot. Josh McDougall and Danny Katic earned the helpers. With 3:52 remaining in regulation, Shane Sellar redirected a centering pass from Brendan Hoffmann past Milich to tie the score, 4-4. Zmolek earned his second assist and third point on Sellar's equalizer.

The Royals and Admirals went to overtime for the second time in their three meetings this season. 2:53 into the extra stanza, Matt Brown snapped a forehand shot past Milic for his first overtime game-winning goal of his professional career. Adam Brubacher and Devon Paliani earned the assists on Brown's seventh goal of the season.

The Royals face off against Norfolk on Friday, December 22nd at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, December 23rd at 6:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home to host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for a Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

