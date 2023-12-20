Big Second Period Leads Rapid City Over The Americans

December 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Eric Williams and Chase Perry and Rapid City Rush's Keanu Yamamoto on game night

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans' Eric Williams and Chase Perry and Rapid City Rush's Keanu Yamamoto on game night(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped the first of a three-game series 10-5 on Wednesday night in front of a packed house of 4,455 at CUTX Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush blew open a close game in the second period outscoring the Americans 5-1. Americans forward Bennett MacArthur had the lone Americans goal in the second period. He would add another in the third frame.

Rapid City was led by forward James Hardie who had a hat trick for the Rush. It was the second hat trick against the Americans in the last three games. Rush forward Alex Aleardi had a huge game with four assists. Rapid City defenseman Charles Martin matched that with four of his own.

"Embarrassing showing by our team tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We were missing some key players tonight, but we can't use that as an excuse. Not good enough. Period!

Leevi Merilainen made the start for the Americans and gave up six goals on 22 shots. Chase Perry on in relief of Merilainen, gave up four goals on 21 shots.

Things got out of hand late in the third period as Rush goalie Matt Radomsky fought Americans forward Jordan-Ty Fournier. Both players were given five minutes for fighting and a game misconduct. A combined 88-minutes of penalties on the night.

With the Rapid City victory, they jumped ahead of Wichita in the standings moving into fourth overall in the Mountain Division. The Americans remain in sixth place in the division.

The next game of the series is on Friday night at 7:10 PM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets during business hours. TICKETS!

Three Stars:

1. RC - J. Hardie

2. RC - B. Bennett

3. RC - K. Yamamoto

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.