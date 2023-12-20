Oilers Fall on Road to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday night.

Nolan Walker kicked off the scoring early, potting home a two-on-one feed from Cole Coskey 1:06 into the action. Michael Farren quickly knotted the game 1-1, freezing Dillon Kelley on a breakaway before depositing the puck top shelf 2:22 after the opening faceoff. Kylor Wall sprung the breakaway with a long stretch pass, earning the lone assist. The score remained tied 1-1 for the remainder of the frame.

Luke Santerno broke the deadlock 11:29 into the second period, roofing a turnover coming from behind the net to set the score 2-1 in favor of the Mavericks. Walker extended the lead 3-1 with his second of the night 44 seconds later, tipping a left-point shot from Marc-Olivier Duquette.

The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 12-5 in the final period, but Kelley stood tall, sealing a 3-1 Kansas City victory.

Both teams square off again on Friday, Dec. 22 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. in the final home game of the 2023 calendar year.

