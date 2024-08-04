Squirrels Fly from Behind to Defeat Altoona

CURVE, Pa. - Nick Cimillo hit his 19th home run of the season and second at the Double-A level on Sunday afternoon for Altoona, but Richmond scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to come from behind and defeat the Curve, 9-7, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through two innings. Yoyner Fajardo tripled on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning before Kervin Pichardo followed with another triple to give Altoona a 1-0 lead after two pitches. Cimillo scored Pichardo on an RBI-single in the next at-bat. In the second inning, Jackson Glenn hit his third home run of the season before Cimillo launched a two-run shot to left-center field.

Altoona saw its early lead erased by the Flying Squirrels when Richmond tied the game 5-5 in the eighth. Drake Fellows allowed two unearned runs in the third inning, while Eddy Yean allowed two runs in the fifth. Jaden Woods gave up the game-tying single in the eighth inning to Diego Velasquez.

The Curve regained the lead in the bottom of the frame, with a two-out RBI-double from Sammy Siani. Abrahan Gutierrez followed with an RBI-single to give Altoona a 9-7 lead before Woods allowed four runs in the top of the ninth inning to give Richmond the 9-7 victory.

Altoona racked up 16 hits in the loss, while giving up a season-high 17 hits to Richmond. The Curve saw multi-hit games from Fajardo, Pichardo, Cimillo, Siani, Gutierrez, and Jase Bowen.

Cy Nielson tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in relief for the Curve, while Brad Case opened the game with two scoreless frames of his own.

Altoona travels to Portland to begin a six-game series against the Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Starters are yet to be announced.

