Binghamton Swept in Doubleheader, Drops Series to New Hampshire

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-15, 52-47) dropped both games of a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-20, 41-58) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. New Hampshire won the series, taking four games in the six-game series.

Game One: Fisher Cats 3, Rumble Ponies 0 (Final/7)

Luis Moreno was dominant in his start for Binghamton. Moreno struck out a season-high nine batters over five scoreless innings, while issuing just one hit and one walk.

New Hampshire broke through for three runs in the sixth inning against New York Mets right-hander Reed Garrett (0-1), who made a rehab appearance with Binghamton. Josh Kasevich hit an RBI double, and Alex De Jesus hit a two-run double that made it 3-0.

Garrett threw 25 pitches over one-third of an inning and Mets right-hander Sean Reid-Foley also made a rehab appearance. Reid-Foley threw 25 pitches and recorded one strikeout and three walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Rafael Sanchez (1-0) threw a complete game shutout in his Double-A debut for the Fisher Cats. He struck out five batters over seven scoreless innings, while allowing four hits and three walks.

Game Two: Fisher Cats 5, Rumble Ponies 1 (Final/7)

New Hampshire got on the board early on De Jesus' three-run home run in the first inning against Jonathan Pintaro (0-1), who made his Double-A debut.

Binghamton got a run back in the first against CJ Van Eyk. Alex Ramírez hit a leadoff double and got to third on a passed ball, before Wyatt Young drove him in with a sacrifice fly that made it 3-1.

The Fisher Cats scored again in the third inning on Garrett Spain's RBI single and in the fourth inning on Ryan McCarty's RBI single that made it 5-1.

Cameron Foster tossed 1.1 hitless and scoreless frames in relief. Joshua Cornielly made his Double-A debut for Binghamton and struck out three batters over two scoreless innings, while allowing one hit. Dakota Hawkins recorded two strikeouts in a perfect inning of work in relief.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Tuesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Four games in the series were decided in shutout fashion...The season series between Binghamton and New Hampshire is complete and the Ponies finished 13-8 against the Fisher Cats...Kevin Parada drew three walks and was hit by a pitch across the two games of the doubleheader...Rudick recorded his team-leading 22nd double and team-leading 20th multi-hit game in the second game...Ramírez had three hits across the two games and recorded his 19th multi-hit game in the second game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.