Jones' Four RBI Day, Stellar Pitching Lift Patriots To Doubleheader Sweep Over Baysox

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Spencer Jones on game night

The Somerset Patriots swept the Bowie Baysox 4-1 and 6-1 in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series victory at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD.

Game one was a continuation of Saturday night's contest, suspended in the 3rd inning due to rain. Somerset has never lost a series to the Baysox, owning a 30-17 all-time record and 5-0-3 series record against Bowie. The Patriots homered in both ends of the doubleheader and have homered in six straight contests, tied for their longest streak of games having gone deep the season.

Over the doubleheader, Patriots pitchers combined to allow 2 R (1.12 ERA) on 9 H with 19 K in 16 IP.

RHP Colby White (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) made his eighth career start and first for Somerset in game one, serving as an opener. White has failed to yield a run in seven of his last eight outings. Over his last nine appearances, White has posted a 2.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 11.2 IP with 15 K.

LHP Ben Shields (6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 7 K) earned his second Double-A win, firing 6 IP of one-run ball. Since the start of June, Shields has pitched to a 1.98 ERA in 10 games between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley with 67 K in 54.1 IP. Shields has struck out 7+ in three of his last four starts and seven times this season.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 6 K) chucked 5 shutout, one-hit IP, earning the win in game two. Vrieling picked up his first win since June 18th vs. ERI and team-leading 8th win of the season. Sunday marked Vrieling's sixth outing this season having not allowed an earned run and third having allowed one hit or fewer.

CF Spencer Jones (4-for-8, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB) went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI including a two-run blast in the night cap. Jones has hit safely in six of his last seven contests and reached base in eight of his last nine. Jones had an extra base hit in four of the six games during the series in Bowie. In 11 games vs. Bowie this season, Jones is batting .356 with 3 HR, 16 RBI, and a 1.175 OPS. Over his last seven games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is 10-for-26 (.385) with 2 HR, 4 2B, 9 RBI, and 5 R. Jones' 13 HR this season are T-4th most among Yankees farmhands. Game two marked the fifth time this season Jones has compiled 6+ total bases in a game. Sunday marked Jones's 13th multi-RBI game and fourth 3+ RBI game of the season. Jones's 21 multi-hit games this season are third most on the team. Jones' season OPS now sits at .758, it's highest mark since 5/3/24.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-6, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB) lifted a solo homer to open the scoring in the 3rd inning of game one. In nine games this season vs. Bowie, Seigler has 5 HR, 6 RBI, and a 1.065 OPS. Seigler's 9 HR are his single season career best. Siegler homered twice in a four-game span after his solo shot in the series opener.

C/1B Rafael Flores (2-for-7, 2 2B, RBI, R) had a hit in both ends of the doubleheader, rocketing an RBI double to open the scoring in the nightcap. Flores 23 2B this season are 3rd most among Yankees minor leaguers. Flores has hit safely in five straight games and reached base in 10 of his last 11.

