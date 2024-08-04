Akron Uses Big Eighth to Beat Senators
August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. All the scoring happened in the 8th inning as Akron put up six runs in the top half of the frame, and the Senators scored their lone run in the bottom of the inning.
THE BIG PLAY
With the bases loaded and nobody out in the 8th inning, Aaron Bracho hit a double down the right field line which allowed three runs to score to give Akron a 3-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Tyler Stuart allowed four hits and struck out nine batters in six shutout innings in his second start with the Sens... Daylen Lile went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple in the 8th inning... Todd Peterson struck out the side in the top of the 9th inning... The Senators went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position... Akron and Harrisburg split the series three games apiece.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.
