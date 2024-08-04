Fightin Phils Drop Series to Hartford After Sunday Defeat

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (13-20; 44-57) dropped the finale of this week's six-game series to the Hartford Yard Goats (20-12; 58-42) on Sunday evening from First Energy Stadium. With the loss, Reading drops the series to Hartford 4-2, and the season-series to the Yard Goats 10-8.

Hartford struck first with a run in the top of the fourth inning, coming on a solo home run from Warming Bernabel to make it 1-0. Reading quickly tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ethan Wilson reached on a single, then scored when Erick Brito doubled down the left field line to make the score one a piece.

Both starting pitchers were strong, but neither factored into the decision. Chase Dollander went five innings and allowed one run on three hits, while walking two and striking out six. He did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. On Reading's side, Eiberson Castellano went five innings, allowing one run on five hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Dylan Covey (L, 0-1) entered in the sixth inning and tossed three innings of relief. He surrendered one run in the top of the seventh, but was otherwise solid in his second outing this week with Reading. Covey also allowed two hits and struck out two.

With the score 2-1 Yard Goats in the top of the ninth inning, Andrew Schultz entered for the Fightin Phils. Hartford wasted no time getting to Schultz as the Yard Goats put up five runs in the inning, all of which were charged to Schultz. He lasted 0.1 innings, and allowed three hits and walked two. Wesley Moore came in for Schultz and recorded the final two outs of the ninth inning. Zach Agnos held the Reading bats quiet in the ninth to finish off the series-clinching victory for Hartford. The Yard Goats' bullpen was strong, combining to allowed no runs and one hit over the final four innings of the contest.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6:35 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 13, through Sunday, August 18, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults will receive an Alec Bohm bobblehead with his walk-up song, presented by FirstEnergy Stadium. The first 2,000 adults will get a Bryson Stott R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt on Wednesday, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Thursday is Recovery Awareness Night, presented by Berks Counseling Center and SOS Berks. It will also feature an appearance by former Bachelorette Contestant Zac Clark. Thursday and Friday both also feature fireworks and Friday's show is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University and Reading Truck. Saturday is the 26th Annual Harley Night and the evening will conclude with fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation. The series ends Sunday with a Ranger Suarez bobblehead for the first 1,500 kids, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

