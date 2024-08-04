Baysox Swept by Patriots in Sunday Doubleheader

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost both games of Sunday's doubleheader to the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by final scores of 4-1 and 6-1 from Prince George's Stadium.

The first game originally started on Saturday and after a solo homer in the third inning by Somerset's Anthony Seigler, the game was suspended due to inclement weather.

The game resumed on Sunday and the Baysox tied things up in the sixth on Samuel Basallo's 15th homer of the season, a solo shot that traveled 416 feet. The Orioles No. 2 prospect has homered in back-to-back games and is one home run shy of sharing the league lead with four other Eastern League hitters.

Right-hander Patrick Reilly made his Bowie and Double-A debut in the first game on Sunday. The Orioles No. 15 prospect struck out five batters over 3.1 scoreless innings and allowed two hits over two walks in a no decision. Reilly was acquired during the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates for former Baysox infielder/outfielder Billy Cook.

With the game tied at one entering the ninth, Somerset plated three runs across against right-hander Dylan Heid (L, 4-3). After Heid walked the first two batters, Elijah Dunham doubled in a pair before Grant Richardson drove him home on a sacrifice fly.

Patriots left-hander Ben Shields (W, 2-1) earned the win after pitching six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts and right-hander Joey Gerber (S, 1) collected his first Double-A save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

In the second game, Somerset (20-13, 52-50) scored first in the third inning on a two-out RBI double from Rafael Flores against Bowie starting right-hander Ryan Long (L, 0-5). After Long exited, two more runs scored in the fourth on a two-run double from Spencer Jones. Long went 3.2 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with no strikeouts.

The Patriots extended their lead to six in the sixth on a two-run homer by Jones to left field. Jones finished the series with nine hits and nine RBI.

Bowie (13-20, 45-56) broke Somerset's shutout bid in the seventh on a solo homer from John Rhodes. The Orioles No. 20 prospect hit two homers in the series and has seven on the season.

Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (W, 8-7) earned the win after dealing five shutout innings with six strikeouts.

The Baysox continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.

