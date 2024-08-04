Dollander Shines, Offense Explodes in Yard Goats Win

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

READING - Colorado Rockies number one prospect Chase Dollander pitched a solid five innings and the Yard Goats offense exploded enroute to a 7-1 win over the Reading Fightin' Phils Sunday. Every Hartford player collected at least one hit, as the Yard Goats took four of six games to win the series and improve to 20-12 in the second-half. Hartford, winners of the Northeast Division first half, trail first place Portland by one-half game.

Dollander, making his third start for Hartford since his callup from High-A Spokane, cruised through the first three innings on 43 pitches, allowing two walks. He pitched around a two-out single in the fourth, before surrendering a run in the fifth on a two-out double by Erick Brito. The Rockies first round draft pick (2023) turned in his longest outing as a Yard Goat, hurling five innings and allowing one run on three hits. He walked four and struckout six.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a home run into the left-field seats by Warming Bernabel off of Reading starter Eiberson Castellano. After the Fightins' tied it against Dollander in the fifth, the Yard Goats came back with a run in the seventh against former big league pitcher Dylan Covey. Kyle Datres singled, stole second and third and scored on Ronaiker Palma's single to center.

The Yard Goats batted around in the ninth, breaking open the game with five runs. A two-run double by Nic Kent and an RBI single by Adael Amador highlighted the outburst. Bernabel and Amador each had two hits to pace Hartford's 11-hit attack.

Hartford's bullpen continued its stellar work, as Evan Shawver, Bryce McGowan, Luis Peralta and Zach Agnos combined to throw four scoreless innings and allow one hit. Shawver notched the win, pitching a perfect sixth inning.

Hartford continues on the second leg of its two-city road journey Tuesday night at 6:35 against Richmond. It will be a battle of left-handers as Mason Albright starts for the Yard Goats and Jack Choate for the Flying Squirrels. The game can be heard for free on the Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

WP- Evan Shawver (2-3)

LP- Dylan Covey (0-1)

T- 2:45

