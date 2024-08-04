Six-Run 8th Pushes Ducks Past Senators, 6-1

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron second baseman Aaron Bracho broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double to spark a six-run eighth inning, and four RubberDucks pitchers led a 6-1 series finale win over the Harrisburg Senators to split a six-game set at FNB Field Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

In a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, Harrisburg put runners at first and third bases with one out against Akron right-hander Magnus Ellerts. He got designated hitter Trey Harris to ground to Bracho, who threw to shortstop Dayan Frías to start the inning-ending double play that kept the game scoreless. Then center fielder Petey Halpin led off the eighth with a single against right-hander Holden Powell, who walked designated hitter Kahlil Watson and right fielder Chase DeLauter. Against right-hander Daison Acosta, Bracho doubled down the right-field line, and right fielder Jeremy De La Rosa's error allowed three runners to score for a 3-0 Akron lead, snapping Harrisburg pitchers' 19-inning scoreless streak. Acosta hit catcher Kody Huff with a pitch, left fielder Joe Lampe singled, and a wild pitch scored Bracho. Third baseman Yordys Valdés hit an RBI single, and first baseman C.J. Kayfus had an RBI groundout for a 6-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace worked around a walk in the first inning and a single in the second. Leading off the fourth inning, Harrisburg shortstop Cortland Lawson hit a line drive off of Mace's pitching forearm, and Mace exited the game after it. Right-hander Mason Hickman retired five straight hitters, including three strikeouts. Ellerts pitched around two hits and a walk for two scoreless innings, giving him 7 2/3 scoreless innings in his first five Akron appearances. Right-hander Jack Leftwich pitched the final two innings, allowing a run on a hit and walk with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks had four hits and two walks but did not score in the first six innings against right-hander Tyler Stuart, nor in the seventh off Powell. Akron left seven runners on base in the first seven innings before the six-run eighth.

Notebook

Akron settled for its first split after winning each previous week-long series of the second half...Harrisburg holds a 7-5 lead in the season series...With six weeks remaining, the RubberDucks hold a seven-game lead over Altoona for the second-half playoff spot in the Southwest Division...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 2,686.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a six-game homestand with Reading at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

