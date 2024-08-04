Erie Salvages Finale in Portland with Late Win

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (57-43) snapped a five-game losing streak and salvaged the series against Portland (56-44) with a 5-3 win on Sunday.

Portland took the early lead against Garrett Burhenn in the second inning. Luis Ravelo notched an RBI single before Corey Rosier's sacrifice fly, giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

Erie got onto the scoreboard in the fourth against Caleb Bolden. Liam Hicks drove a sacrifice fly to score Chris Meyers and make it 2-1.

In the sixth, Eliezer Alfonzo's RBI groundout evened the score at 2-2.

In the eighth, Erie took their first lead of the game. A walk and two singles loaded the bases against Christopher Troye with one out. Zach Bryant came in and walked Ben Malgeri to force home the go-ahead run. He then walked Carlos Mendoza to make it 4-2 Erie.

Tyler Owens allowed Portland to get a run back in the bottom of the eighth. Kristian Campbell doubled and scored on Blaze Jordan's RBI single, making it 4-3.

In the ninth, Jake Holton crushed his 13th homer of the season to extend Erie's lead to 5-3. It drove home Holton's 70th RBI of the season.

Matt Seelinger worked a perfect ninth to earn his second save and snap Portland's nine-game winning streak. Joel Peguero (2-0) earned the win over Troye (2-1).

Erie begins a series at Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

