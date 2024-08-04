August 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







NINE SOUNDS NICE The Portland Sea Dogs take fifth game over the Erie SeaWolves with a 5-3 win to extend a nine-game win streak. Roman Anthony extended a 16-game on-base streak while Alex Binelas notched a multi-hit game going 2-4 with a triple. Blaze Jordan crushed his seventh homer before Kyle Teel launched his tenth of the season. David Sandlin fired 4.0 innings with six strikeouts in his Hadlock Field debut. Jordan ignored the scoring with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. His seventh homer brought in Anthony with him and gave Portland an early lead. In the top of the fourth, Chris Meyers hit a solo homer to cut the Portland lead in half. Portland tacked on another run in the bottom of the inning. Alex Binelas reached on a triple (4) before a sacrifice fly from Tyler Miller brought him home. Teel torched his tenth homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth. The solo blast to right field extended a 4-1 lead. In the top of the eighth, Trei Cruz crushed a two-run blast to keep Erie threatening but a ground-rule double from Phillip Sikes (18) in the bottom of the inning extended a 5-3 Portland lead. Erie threatened in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with no outs, Brendan Cellucci came in and shut it down to earn his second save of the week and preserve the 5-3 final score.

CLASH OF THE CANINES This week against Erie, Portland sports a .318 average against SeaWolves pitching while Erie compares with a .261 average. Across two games this week, Drew Ehrhard is hitting .625 with three doubles while Roman Anthony is hitting .438 in four games this series after hitting a double and two homers. Phillip Sikes is hitting .455 across all five games this week where he has collected two doubles, a triple, and a homer.

SUNDAY SEA DOGS The Portland Sea Dogs sport a 4-2 record at home on Sunday's and 9-5 record overall this season for Sunday games. Portland notches a .245 average as a team for finale games while opponents are hitting .209 in Sunday contests with the Sea Dogs.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Krisitian Campbell is riding a 20-game on-base streak where he has gone 27-77 (.351) with nine doubles, 12 RBI, 13 walks, nine strikeouts, and eight stolen bags. Roman Anthony is also riding a 16-game on-base streak where he has notched four doubles, one triple, four homers, 10 walks, two intentional walks, and eight stolen bases to record a .408 OBP and .318 average.

TOP 'DOGS The Sea Dogs currently have the best cumulative team average in the Eastern League in and tie the Springfield Cardinals for best in all of Double-A (.265). Portland leads all of Double-A in doubles with 221 this season which also ranks third most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Sea Dogs have the second most stolen bags in the Eastern League this season (142) while Hartford leads (151). Portland leads Double-A in OBP (.350), slugging (.424) and OPS (.774).

HOT 'DOGS IN JULY Portland is currently riding a nine-game win streak which is now the longest streak of the season. Prior to this week, Portland has had two five-game win streaks so far this season. With another win yesterday, Portland enters today in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 4, 2012 - Marquez Smith's walk-off RBI single gives Portland a 2-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves...Both Portland runs came with two outs - Jeremy Hazelbaker tied the game in the fifth inning with an RBI infield single.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will have the start in the finale in what will be his fourth start and 14th appearance overall. Bolden last pitched in the series opener on Tuesday where he tossed 2.0 innings in relief allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out one. Today will be his second time facing the SeaWolves in his career.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.