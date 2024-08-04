Richmond Rallies for Comeback Win over Altoona

August 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, Pa. - After falling behind by five runs in the first two innings and trailing by two in the ninth, the Richmond Flying Squirrels came from behind twice to beat the Altoona Curve, 9-7, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (47-55, 13-20) tied their season high with 17 hits and took their second win of the week in the road series against the Curve (44-58, 15-18).

Trailing, 7-5, entering the top of the ninth inning, Carter Howell blasted a two-run homer to tie the game against Altoona reliever Jaden Woods (Loss, 3-3).

Later in the inning, Andy Thomas broke the tie with an RBI double against and later scored on interference to give the Flying Squirrels a 9-7 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Curve put a runner on base but Seth Corry (Win, 2-1) recorded the final outs to close out the win.

The Curve opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kervin Pichardo knocked an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Nick Cimillo. In the second, Jackson Glenn hit a solo homer and Cimillo followed with a two-run shot to open a 5-0 lead.

Jairo Pomares hit a two-run triple in the top of the third inning, closing the score to 5-2.

In the fifth, Pomares hit an RBI single and later scored on a single by Victor Bericoto to pull the Flying Squirrels within a run.

Bericoto led off the top of the eighth with a double, moved to third on a bunt and scored on a two-out single by Diego Velasquez to tie the game, 5-5.

The Curve jumped back in front in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Sammy Siani hit a go-ahead double and then scored on a single by Gutierrez to open a 7-5 lead.

Sunday's game tied the third-largest come-from-behind win in Flying Squirrels franchise history and was their largest this season.

The game closed with 33 combined hits, 17 for Richmond and 16 for Altoona.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at The Diamond on Tuesday night. Left-hander Jack Choate will start in his Double-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

