Sea Dogs Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-11, 56-44) dropped the final game of the six-game series to the Erie SeaWolves (19-14, 57-43) with a 5-3 loss on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Portland secured the series win taking five of six.

Roman Anthony extended a 16-game on-base streak with a single while Kristian Campbell extended a 21-game on-base streak with a double in the. Kyle Teel and Nick Decker both notched multi-hit games.

Luis Ravelo began the scoring in the bottom of the second with an RBI single. A sacrifice fly from Corey Rosier would drive in Nick Decker who reached on a single and give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Erie plated their first run with a sacrifice fly from Liam Hicks. An RBI groundout from Eliezer Alfonzo in the top of the sixth inning tied the game at two apiece.

Erie took a 4-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning after a pair of bases loaded walks. In the bottom of the inning, Campbell doubled (16) before coming home to score on a single from Blaze Jordan to put Portland within one.

A solo blast from Jake Holton in the top of the ninth to extend a two-run lead and complete the scoring on either side, 5-3.

RHP Joel Paguero (2-0, 3.43 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 perfect inning with two strikeouts. Matt Seelinger (2) earned the save pitching 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout. RHP Christopher Troye (2-1, 5.65 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 to begin a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

