Squadron Hand Vipers First Loss of the Season

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered its first loss of the season 121-95 against the Birmingham Squadron (1-1) on Thursday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

For the first five minutes of the game the Vipers controlled the court, but Birmingham struck from behind and took over the game at 5:42 and eventually closed the quarter at 37-24.

Birmingham took its biggest lead in the second quarter when the team went up by 20-points and a score of 65-45. As the second quarter came to an end, the Vipers trailed by 18-points. However, RGV shortened that deficit to eight-points at the end of the third, after the team put up 33 points and set the game at 80-88.

In the last quarter things quickly changed as Birmingham picked up the pace allowing for the team to earn its biggest lead of the night (28 points) when the clock struck 1:54. As the game came to an end Birmingham picked up a 121-95 victory.

The Squadron was led by Izaiah Brockington with 30 points. Jalen Crutcher had a double-double with 27 points and 10 assists followed by Keion Brooks Jr. with 25 points. New Orleans Pelicans assignee Karlo Matkovic posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore both finished with 16 points each. Nate Hinton, Houston Rockets Two-Way player Nate Williams and Markquis Nowell had 14, 13 and 11 points respectively.

Both teams return to the court tomorrow night with tip-off set at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1000 fans in attendance will receive an HEB clear shopping bag. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.