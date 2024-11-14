Osceola Magic Get First Season Win, 128-105 over Mexico City Capitanes

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Trevelin Queen scored 27 points, and Mac McClung finished with 24 points to lead the Osceola Magic (1-2) to a 128-105 victory over the Mexico City Capitanes (1-2). Jarrett Culver added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the 2024-25 season.

Trey Burke scored 26 points on 8-16 shooting from the field (4-10 from three) to lead the Capitanes. David Jones recorded a 20-point, six-rebound performance off the bench.

Mexico City took a narrow 60-57 lead heading into halftime, but the Magic outscored the visiting team 37-18 in the third to take control of the game. Queen had another strong second half, scoring 16 of his 27 points in the Magic comeback. McClung kept pace with his backcourt partner, scoring 11 points and five assists in the second half.

Caleb Houstan saw his first action after coming to Osceola on assignment from the Orlando Magic. Houstan finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Magic bench outscored the Capitanes 47-37 with Jalen Slawson leading the unit with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

