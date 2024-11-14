Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars in Home Opener

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (1-1), beat the Salt Lake City Stars (0-2), 116-112, Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Kings center Skal Labissière led Stockton with 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. Forward Terry Taylor finished the night with a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Dexter Dennis recorded 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a block. Stockton's bench combined for 44 points, outscoring Salt Lake's bench who put up 22 points.

Stars guard Isaiah Wong led Salt Lake with 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Center Oscar Tshiebwe followed up with a double-double of his own scoring 22 points, 25 rebounds, an assist, and three blocks. Forward Keshawn Justice totaled 14 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Guard Taevion Kinsey logged 13 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

The Stockton Kings pounced on the Stars early with a 10-4 run to start the quarter thanks to Dennis and Labissière who put up six and four points, respectively. The high scoring first half saw the Kings leading 60-51 and shooting 53.5% from the field. Labissière led the half pouring in 15 points, shooting 100% from the field (6-for-6), beyond the arc (1-for-1), and the free throw line (1-for-1). Tshiebwe was the only Star to score double digits by the end of the half, 14 points. In the second half, Wong's 26-point effort helped put the Stars within striking distance, trailing the Kings 112-114 with 42.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Labissière's floater with 7.2 seconds left in the game sealed the win for the Kings, defeating the Stars 116-112.

The Stockton Kings will play at home again against the Salt Lake City Stars at Adventist Health Arena on Friday, November 15 at 7:00 PM PST.

