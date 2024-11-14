Sioux Falls Defeats Cleveland 107-100
November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - A balanced attack gave the Sioux Falls Skyforce a 107-100 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon, as three players produced double doubles, and all five starters scored in double figures. It also marked the first win in the Dan Bisaccio era for the Skyforce.
Miami HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson powered the Force (1-2) with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Nassir Little led the team in scoring with 19 points on 7-14 FGA, 10 rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Stevens added 12 points on 4-8 FGA and 14 assists, which gives him 26 through three games, good for second in the NBA G League.
Jules Bernard and Jacob Gilyard led Cleveland (1-2) with a combined 36 points and 14 rebounds.
Little guided Sioux Falls to start the game, scoring 11 quick points on 5-6 FGA to help build a 31-22 lead after the first 12 minutes.
The Skyforce owned a 50-35 lead with 5:37 left in the first half. Gilyard helped the Charge go on a 17-8 run to end the quarter, as he netted three triples during the spurt to help Cleveland cut the lead to 58-52.
The Charge stormed back in the third frame, outscoring Sioux Falls by 11 points and capitalizing nine points off seven Skyforce turnovers and took an 85-80 lead to the final 12 minutes.
Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher netted 10 points on 4-5 FGA (2-3 3PA) and added three rebounds in the fourth quarter alone to help earn the come-from-behind victory. Malik Williams secured 17 points on 7-14 FGA (3-4 3PA, game-high plus-17 plus-minus and four blocks). It also marked the second game in the last three where Williams netted three-plus three pointers.
Caleb Daniels, Zyon Pullin, Bryson Warren and Tony Snell combined for 29 points on an efficient 10-16 FGA to provide a spark off the bench.
Both teams complete the back-to-back on Friday (tomorrow) at 7:00 PM CST on Heritage Court.
