Legends Forward Phil Wheeler to Represent Puerto Rico at FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Event

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - Texas Legends forward Phil Wheeler has been selected to join the Puerto Rican National Team for the November 2024 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying event.

Acquired by the Texas Legends in 2024 via trade, Wheeler began his professional career in 2019-20 with Atleticos de San German in Puerto Rico, opting to bypass college and go straight to the pro level. Since then, he has built a solid career in the G League with teams like the Mexico City Capitanes and Iowa Wolves. Last season, he split time between Mexico City and Iowa, averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists with Iowa while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

In his debut with the Legends this season, Wheeler immediately made his presence known with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23.7 minutes, shooting an impressive 53.8% from the field. His well-rounded performance set a strong tone for his time with the team before joining Puerto Rico's national roster.

In Wheeler's absence, the Texas Legends have awarded Dakota Rivers a roster spot as a replacement player. Rivers, who participated in local try-outs and training camp with the Legends', played collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast University. In his fifth season he played in 23 games and averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Rivers was second on the team with 25 blocks, ending his college career with 132 blocks-just two shy of the FGCU record.

