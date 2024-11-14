Skyhawks Complete Two-Game Sweep against Raptors 905 on "College Night"

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (3-0) defeated Raptors 905 (1-2), 101-95, to complete a two-game sweep and the sixth straight win against Raptors 905.

The Skyhawks knocked down 14 three pointers in tonight's contest (14-37 3FGM) and have buried 46 triples through the first three games of the season (46-113 3FGM, .407 3FG%), the most through the opening three games of a season in College Park history.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow collected game highs of 22 points (8-13 FGM), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes as a starter. The Dumont, New Jersey, native became the first Skyhawk to record 20-or-more points, 13-or-more rebounds, and three-or-more blocks in a game since Chris Silva did so on March 2, 2023.

In his two games with the Skyhawks, Barlow is averaging 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes.

Jarkel Joiner picked up where he left off Monday's game, finishing with 22 points (7-14 FGM, 4-8 FGM), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes, which marked the second-year guard's first career game of 20-or-more points, five-or-more rebounds and five-or-more assists.

Over his last two games, Joiner is averaging 26.0 points, marking the highest scoring two-game stretch of his career.

Barlow and Joiner combined for 44 points as a duo, while forward Daeqwon Plowden netted a season-high 18 points in 33 minutes in his third start of the season.

In shades of Monday's game against the 905, College Park started red-hot from deep, hitting their first five triples to jump out to an early 32-18 lead. It marked the first time in College Park history the Skyhawks started a game hitting their first five three pointers.

The Skyhawks would carry the lead into the half, holding a 57-50 advantage. Joiner notched 10 points and four assists in the first half of the game.

The 905 opened the third quarter on a quick 13-3 run to take their first lead of the game at the 7:24 mark. The Skyhawks would answer back to end the quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 77-70 lead into the fourth quarter, a lead which they would never surrender.

The 905 cut the lead to four points at the 2:34 mark of the final frame thanks to eight fourth quarter points from Raptors two-way forward Ulrich Chomche, but free throws and a charge drawn by Joiner helped keep the 905 at bay, leading to a 101-95 finish.

The 905 produced five double-digit scorers, including Kennedy Chandler (16 points, nine assists) and Chomche (12 points, nine rebounds), who both had near double-doubles.

The Skyhawks are back at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Nov. 17th at 2 p.m. for "Kids Day", followed by a rematch with the Blue Coats on Monday, Nov. 18th at 7 p.m.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.