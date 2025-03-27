Skyhawks Fall 114-101 to Capital City Go-Go

March 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (16-16) dropped the first of a three-game homestand to the Capital City Go-Go (20-12) 114-101 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Bowden continued his stellar play, pouring in his third straight game of 20-or-more points, finishing with 22 points, four assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes. Over his last three games, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native is averaging 21.6 points on .429 3FG% (15-35 3FGM).

Kevon Harris led the Skyhawks, pouring in a game-high 24 points, while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench. It marked Harris' 13 th game of the regular season with 20+ points, the most in a regular season in his career.

Capital City took off to a quick 11-point lead in the first four minutes, holding as much as a 13-point lead, before College Park ended the quarter on a 12-4 run to cut the Go-Go lead to 33-28 at the end of the frame.

Both teams continued to trade buckets in the second quarter, with the Skyhawks pulling within as few as one point and the Go-Go holding as much as a seven-point lead, with the half ending 61-57 in favor of the Go-Go. Bowden knocked down three triples on his way to 11 first half points, while Harris netted 10 points off the bench.

The Go-Go outscored College Park 28-14 in the third quarter behind eight different scorers, holding an 89-71 lead heading into the fourth.

Down by as many as 22 points, the Skyhawks slowly chipped away at the Go-Go lead, inching within single digits at the 1:50 mark of the fourth quarter. A Kira Lewis Jr. three-pointer, followed by a Leaky Black triple pushed the Go-Go lead back to double digits, ending with a 114-101 final.

Capital City was led by two 20-point scorers in former Atlanta Hawk Kent Bazemore, who netted 21 points on 8-14 shooting from the floor, and Lewis Jr., who collected 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

The Skyhawks close out the regular season with a back-to-back against the Greensboro Swarm on March 28 at 7 p.m., and March 29 at 6:30 p.m. for 'Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's'.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

#TrueToTheSouthside#

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.