Stockton Kings Blast Past Sioux Falls Skyforce on 209 Fan Appreciation Night

March 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (21-11), bested the Sioux Falls Skyforce (17-15), 122-106, Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton led early with a dominant first half, outscoring Sioux Falls 34-24 in the opening frame. The Kings shot 57.4% from the field, to lead 67-48 at half. Sioux Falls outscored the Kings 31-29 in the third quarter. However, Stockton's 17-point cushion gave them a 96-79 lead going into the fourth quarter. Stockton held the momentum and maintained the lead to the tune of a 122-106 victory.

Guard Mason Jones paced all scorers with 28 points and 12 assists. Forward Isaac Jones posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Terry Taylor posted one of his own off the bench scoring 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Center Skal Labissière earned a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Chasson Randle and forward Dexter Dennis added 10 points and 12 points off the bench, respectively.

Sioux Falls guard Josh Christopher led the Skyforce with 26 points. Guard Bryson Warren posted 17 points off the bench. Guard Isaiah Stevens put up 14 points. Center Malik Williams and forward Nassir Little contributed 11 points each. Forward Keshad Johnson added 10 points.

The Stockton Kings will travel to Rio Grande Valley to take on the Vipers (19-13) in a back-to-back at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 at 5:00 PM PST. Fans can watch on NBAGLeague.com.

