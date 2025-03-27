Westchester Knicks Clinch Playoff Berth in Final Home Game of the Regular Season

White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks (20-12), the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have clinched a playoff berth with a 122-113 win over the Maine Celtics (21-13) on March 26th at the Westchester County Center. The game secured the team's first postseason qualification since the 2018-19 season, where the Knicks fell in the second round to the Lakeland Magic.

New York Knicks rookie Pacôme Dadiet, on assignment earned player of the game honors, following his career-high performance against the Celtics. He finished with a career-high 25 points, five rebounds, including a career-high seven made threes. Chuma Okeke in his first game back with the Westchester Knicks following his second NBA Call-Up with the Philadelphia 76ers added 20 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists off the bench. Dadiet and Okeke would be crucial down the stretch, as they both accounted for 19 of the team's 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Westchester entered the fourth quarter down by five, 89-94. Jordan Tucker kicked-off the quarter with a three to make it a one possession game for the Knicks, 92-94. Maine would then manage to stretch their lead to as much as nine points but the three-point shooting from the Knicks kept them in the rear-view mirror of the Celtics. With Westchester down nine, Boo Buie got the three-point barrage started to make it a six-point game, 97-103. Chuma Okeke would then successfully score his next three possessions from long-range, including one of those possessions being a four-point play to tie the game at 107.

Maine Celtics Forward and Boston Celtics Two-Way Drew Peterson quickly silenced the crowd with a three of his own to help Maine regain the lead, 107-110. Peterson would provide the Celtics with a massive showing, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and nine threes. At halftime, Peterson had 23 points and seven threes to give the Celtics a fourteen-point halftime lead.

After Peterson gave the Celtics a 107-110 lead, Pacôme Dadiet, unafraid of the moment caught fire and provided the boost the Knicks needed to close out the game. Dadiet knocked down three consecutive threes to not only tie the game but also give the Knicks a six-point lead with 2:41 remaining. This capped off a 22-7 run by Westchester after being down by nine points. In the fourth quarter, the Knicks shot 61.5-percent from three, converting on eight of their thirteen attempts, while Maine shot 6.7-percent (1-15) from long-range. The Westchester defense held Maine to 19 points in the fourth quarter and 39 points in the second half.

Six Westchester Knicks finished with double-digit scoring; including four players with 20+ points. Moses Brown posted 20 points and 21 rebounds, marking his sixth game this season with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds. Boo Buie contributed 20 points and seven assists.

The Knicks won their fifth consecutive game under Head Coach DeSagana Diop, leading the team to a 33-16 record during the 2024-25 G League season. The team has now surpassed the previous All-Time Single-Season Record of 32 wins, set during the 2017-2018 season (showcase and Regular season) with two road games remaining against the current #1 seed in the East, the Capital City Go-Go.

The Westchester Knicks look to close out the regular season with the first game of a back-to-back matchup against the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, March 28th at 7:00 P.M.

