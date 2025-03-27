Osceola Magic Cruise To Playoff Berth With Win Over Motor City

March 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (20-12) clinched its second-straight playoff berth with a 109-105 win over the Motor City Cruise (18-15) on Wednesday night. The NBA G League playoffs begin on April 1 with seeding in the Eastern Conference still to be determined.

Mac McClung willed the Magic to victory with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field while dishing out five assists. Patrick Gardner provided a spark off the bench with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and matching a career-high with four made threes. Both Patrick and Myron Gardner were a force on the boards with Patrick's season-high 13 rebounds and Myron matching his career-high with 16.

Three Motor City players had double-doubles, led by assignment player Bobi Klintman with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins had an 18-point, 11-assist performance. Big man Tolu Smith tallied 11 points to go along with a team-high 12 rebounds.

With the start tonight, Alex Morales appeared in his 92nd career game with the Magic, passing BJ Johnson for third-most in franchise history.

Up Next:

The Magic will start their final two-game series against the Birmingham Squadron on Fri. Mar. 28. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The team will host Looney Tunes Night, presented by Valencia College. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Daffy Duck bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"For us, seeding is really important, and we want to play here [Osceola Heritage Park]. These two games against Birmingham, we're going in super focused but today was a huge win. Motor City is a tough team. They fought like hell, we knew they would, and we were able to pull it out."

Playoff Ticket Information:

The Osceola Magic are set to make their fifth NBA G League Playoff appearance beginning Apr. 1. Fans can buy tickets for any potential home games at Osceola Heritage Park by visiting OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Krush Brau Park for being the presenting sponsor for tonight's Military Appreciation Night against the Motor City Cruise.

