Hot Shooting Leads Birmingham to Win at Rio Grande Valley

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - A hot shooting night from behind the arc led the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, to a 121-95 victory at Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

As a team, Birmingham (1-1) shot 45.7% (16-of-35) from three.

Three Squadron players, Izaiah Brockington, Jalen Crutcher and Keion Brooks, combined to score 82 of the team's points on the night. Brockington led all scorers with 30, while Crutcher tallied his first double-double of the season with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field to go along with 10 assists. Brooks scored 25 in his second professional contest.

On assignment from the Pelicans, center Karlo Matkovic recorded his first double-double of the season as well with 16 points and 14 boards.

Sixteen points apiece from Cam Whitmore and Jermaine Samuels Jr. paced the Vipers (2-1) in the scoring column.

With the win, Birmingham picks up just its second all-time victory at Rio Grande Valley. The Squadron are now 3-9 all-time against the Vipers.

The two teams clash again tomorrow night in the second game of the back-to-back in Edinburg, Texas. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from Bert Ogden Arena and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

