Hot Shooting Leads Birmingham to Win at Rio Grande Valley
November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - A hot shooting night from behind the arc led the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, to a 121-95 victory at Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.
As a team, Birmingham (1-1) shot 45.7% (16-of-35) from three.
Three Squadron players, Izaiah Brockington, Jalen Crutcher and Keion Brooks, combined to score 82 of the team's points on the night. Brockington led all scorers with 30, while Crutcher tallied his first double-double of the season with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field to go along with 10 assists. Brooks scored 25 in his second professional contest.
On assignment from the Pelicans, center Karlo Matkovic recorded his first double-double of the season as well with 16 points and 14 boards.
Sixteen points apiece from Cam Whitmore and Jermaine Samuels Jr. paced the Vipers (2-1) in the scoring column.
With the win, Birmingham picks up just its second all-time victory at Rio Grande Valley. The Squadron are now 3-9 all-time against the Vipers.
The two teams clash again tomorrow night in the second game of the back-to-back in Edinburg, Texas. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from Bert Ogden Arena and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2024
- Sioux Falls Defeats Cleveland 107-100 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Hot Shooting Leads Birmingham to Win at Rio Grande Valley - Birmingham Squadron
- Squadron Hand Vipers First Loss of the Season - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Defeated in Sioux Falls - Cleveland Charge
- Henry Ellenson Named to USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Osceola Magic Get First Season Win, 128-105 over Mexico City Capitanes - Osceola Magic
- Game Preview: vs Cleveland Charge - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars in Home Opener - Stockton Kings
- Legends Forward Phil Wheeler to Represent Puerto Rico at FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Event - Texas Legends
- 905 Comeback Effort Falls Short in College Park - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Complete Two-Game Sweep against Raptors 905 on "College Night" - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Hot Shooting Leads Birmingham to Win at Rio Grande Valley
- Squadron Partner with Tito's Handmade Vodka for Season of Giving
- Squadron Open Season with 105-90 Loss to Mexico City
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Squadron Partner with Lakeshore Foundation for New Practice Home