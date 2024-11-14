Henry Ellenson Named to USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - USA Basketball announced Wisconsin Herd forward Henry Ellenson has been named to the 12-man roster for the November 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

Along with Ellenson, the roster includes Keita Bates-Diop, Robert Covington, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Frank Kaminsky, Jahmi'us Ramsey, Chasson Randle, Javonte Smart, David Stockton, Paul Watson and Malik Williams.

The team will hold training camp Nov. 15-21 in Washington, D.C. before hosting Puerto Rico and the Bahamas on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, respectively. Games will be in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena, which serves as the home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go

Ellenson played one season at Marquette before entering the 2016 NBA Draft where he was selected with the 18th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. The Rice Lake native played with the Pistons from 2016-19 and saw several assignments to the Grand Rapids Drive. At the end of the 2018-19 season, Ellenson signed a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks which was later converted to a standard contract. For the 2019-20 season, he played on a two-way contract before entering the NBA G League with the Raptors 905 in 2020-21. Most recently, Ellenson played two seasons internationally in Spain.

