Charge Defeated in Sioux Falls
November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Cleveland Charge (1-2) were defeated on the road by the Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-2), 107-100, at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night.
Cleveland was paced by Jules Bernard's 18 points with 10 rebounds and five steals in 38 minutes. Jacob Gilyard scored 18 points on 6-of-11 from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range in 31 minutes. Zhaire Smith added 14 points on 6-of-9 attempts with seven rebounds in 30 minutes. Pete Nance swatted five blocks and Darius Brown added 13 points and six boards off the bench for the Charge.
The Skyforce were paced by Nasir Little's double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds with two steals in 34 minutes. Keshad Johnson also provided a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds with a pair of steals in 29 minutes. Isaiah Stevens scored 12 points and dished out 14 assists with two steals in 38 minutes. The win was the fifth in a row for Sioux Falls against Cleveland.
The two teams meet again in Sioux Falls tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. EST. Follow the action live on ClevelandCharge.com and listen to the game on NEO Sports Radio on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge guard Jules Bernard
(NBAE)
