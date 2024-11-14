Game Preview: vs Cleveland Charge

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 113-111 on 3/24/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: ESPN+, FanDuel Sports network Extra - SUN

All-Time Record: 18-10

Streak: W3

The Skyforce looks to get into the winning column tonight after dropping the Tip-Off Tournament series with the Iowa Wolves on Saturday and Tuesday, with the latter being a 106-97 defeat at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson led the Force with 26 points on 8-15 FGA and nine rebounds. Nassir Little added 13 points on 6-12 FGA and six rebounds for Sioux Falls.

Timberwolves two-way Daishen Nix scored 12 of his 21 points in the final frame to help secure the victory. He added seven rebounds and eight assists in the winning effort. Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller led the team with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

The Charge comes into the contest after splitting a two-game series against the Indiana Mad Ants. In the season opener, they won 120-83 and follwed that up with a 122-114 defeat on Nov. 10, as Pete Nance led the way with 29 points and seven rebounds.

Cleveland also features former Skyforce player Chandler Hutchison. The 2017 NBA first round pick spent parts of two seasons with Sioux Falls.

A season ago, Olin Carter III sunk a corner three-pointer against his former team to help give the Force a 113-111 victory over Cleveland and clinch a playoff berth in the Western Conference. Alondes Williams added 45 points and nine assists in the winning effort, as well.

The Skyforce and Charge will play again on Friday, in both team's first back-to-back of the season. Sioux Falls travels to face the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday and will return to the Sanford Pentagon next weekend, for a back-to-back with Indiana.

IT'S SHOWTIME, BABY

- Keshad Johnson has scored 46 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first two professional games, with both games going over 20+ points.

- He became just the third Miami HEAT two-way player since the creation of the contract in 2017 to score 40+ points and grab 15+ rebounds combined in his first two professional games, joining Jamal Cain (40 points, 21 rebounds in 2022-23) and Yante Maten (46 points, 23 rebounds).

TEAM U-S-OF-A

- Skyforce center Malik Williams has been selected to play on Team USA in the 2024 AmeriCup, which was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

- Williams, who is averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds through the first two games of the Tip-Off Tournament, joins former Skyforce player Javonte Smart on Team USA's roster.

- Team USA and Williams will host Puerto Rico (Nov. 22) and the Bahamas (Nov. 25) in the qualifying games.

REBOUND THE ROCK

- Through two games, Sioux Falls ranks third in the NBA G League in rebounds per game (48.7).

- Five players secured six-plus rebounds against Iowa on Tuesday night: Caleb Daniels (nine), Keshad Johnson (nine), Zyon Pullin (seven), Isaiah Stevens (seven), Nassir Little (six).

