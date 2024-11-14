905 Comeback Effort Falls Short in College Park

Raptors 905 (1-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors dropped the two-game set against the College Park Skyhawks (3-0) 95-101 Wednesday evening. Kennedy Chandler led the 905's effort with 16 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. College Park's Dominick Barlow secured a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double in the game.

The Skyhawks opened the game on a 16-4 run, building off their momentum from Monday's night victory. They continued to push the pace extending the lead to 16 going into the second. The Skyhawks continued to pour in the points early in the second, earning their largest lead of the night, 20. The 905 found their momentum in the quarter, outscoring the home team 32-25 in the frame, and cutting the lead to seven going into the break.

The 905 continued to build off their momentum as a string of stops and baskets allowed them to tie the ball game at 59 in the opening minutes of the second half. Despite their effort, the Skyhawks regained the seven-point advantage going into the final frame. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the game, but College Park's hot shooting allowed them to hold on for their third straight victory.

Charlie Brown Jr provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 16 points, two rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Jarkel Joiner added 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the Skyhawks' victory.

Raptors 905 continues their five-game road trip in Capital City, taking on the Go-Go Sunday at 3:00 pm. College Park hosts the Delaware Blue Coats as they continue their homestand, Sunday at 2:00 pm.

